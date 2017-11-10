Restaurants provide Veterans Day deals

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS BALTIMORE) Eateries across the country are honoring veterans with holiday weekend deals:

Applebee’s: On Saturday, Nov. 11, Applebee’s will offer a free meal to veterans and active duty military who can provide proof of military service.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: On Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $12.95 by presenting a military ID or proof of service at any BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® location nationwide.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active duty military will be able to choose from one of six free meals offered at Bob Evans on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Bonefish Grill: On Saturday, Nov. 11, all active and retired service members with a valid military ID will receive a complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp at all Bonefish Grill location.

Boston Market: CLICK HERE for a coupon to get a Veterans Day BOGO meal Nov. 10 through Nov. 12.

Buffalo Wild Wings: On Saturday, Nov. 11 all Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in the U.S. will offer a complimentary order of wings with a side of fries to active and retired armed services members.

California Pizza Kitchen: California Pizza Kitchen will honor members of the U.S. military, both past and present, this Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, with a complimentary entrée from a special Veterans Day menu.

Denny’s: From 5 a.m. to noon Friday, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating locations. Offer requires valid military ID.

Dunkin Donuts: On Saturday, Nov. 11, anyone who shows a military ID at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide will be offered a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary.

Famous Dave’s: On Saturday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veteran’s Day, Famous Dave’s would like to thank all former and current military personnel for their dedication and service to our country by offering a FREE Two Meat Salute.

Hooter’s: Hooters invites all veterans and active duty military to enjoy a free meal on Veterans Day.

IHOP: On Nov. 10, veterans will get a free order of Red, White & Blue Pancakes.

Little Caesar’s: Veterans and active members of the military get a free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo.

Mission BBQ: Mission BBQ is offering veterans a free sandwich and cake to veterans.

Red Lobster: In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Red Robin: Show proof of service to get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.

Ruby Tuesday: This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members are invited to enjoy a free appetizer at Ruby Tuesday.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty members of the United States military to enjoy a FREE lunch on Saturday, Nov. 11.

TGI Friday’s: Veterans can get a free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and a coupon for $5 off next meal.

WAWA: Free coffee all day Saturday for veterans, active military and family members.

World of Beer: Veterans, servicemen & servicewomen get a free beer or $5 off (where legal) with a valid VA card or Military ID on Nov. 11.

Zoe’s Kitchen: Free entree to all veterans and active members of the military with military identification at checkout.