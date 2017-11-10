Bonita Springs motorcyclist, 33, killed in Estero crash

ESTERO, Fla. A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night at U.S. 41 and Broadway Avenue.

The driver of a Hyundai Elantra ran a red light around 10:15 p.m., and the Elantra collided with a Honda Shadow bike, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. The biker was identified as Jonathan Oscar Gomez, 33, of Pinecrest Lane in Bonita Springs, according to a crash report.

The Elantra driver, identified in the crash report as Ian McGregor Conway, 56, of River Road in Estero, was cited for failure to stop at a steady red signal.

Alcohol was not a factor, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The identity of the biker was not released.

