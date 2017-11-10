Midpoint Memorial Bridge to close Saturday night

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 5K race will close the Midpoint Memorial Bridge from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The Midpoint Madness Veterans Day 5K will take place on the bridge connecting Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers with Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral. Message boards will alert drivers to avoid it.

Motorists are encouraged to use the Cape Coral Bridge or the U.S. 41 and Business 41 bridges instead.

For information about the annual race, contact the Fort Myers YMCA at www.swflymca.org or the Fort Myers Track Club at www.ftmyerstrackclub.com. Pre and post-race activities will be at Royal Palm Square at the base of the bridge on the Fort Myers side.

