Group honors SWFL veterans with quilts

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Mary Beth Bajis served in the Navy for 24 years and says her time was tough — but she’s proud of what she’s accomplished.

“Oh, I can’t believe I lived through that, you know?” she said. “… But it was, it was tremendous. It was wonderful. I would do it again.”

On Veterans Day, she was one of three Southwest Florida vets honored with Quilts of Valor, made by local volunteers at Quilt Lovers Hangout in North Fort Myers. Quilts of Valor is a national organization that recognizes people nationwide.

“I just had tears in my eyes because this is just so wonderful, so wonderful what they do and what they did today,” Bajis said. “It’s just, you know, I’m so happy. I’m just so happy.”

World War II veteran Edward Hardiman and Vietnam War veteran Harvey Shimko were also honored. It was a special surprise, but they say Veterans Day is really for their fellow brothers and sisters.”

“When I think of Veterans Day, it’s all the people who served in the military, all the people who died in the military, and they’re looking down at us right now,” Bajis said.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

TaylorWINKNews

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews