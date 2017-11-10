Fort Myers JROTC raises flag in honor of Veterans Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. Members of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program paid tribute to Southwest Florida veterans Friday morning at Riverdale High School.

The flag ceremony will took place at 9:30 a.m. on the football field at Riverdale High School on 2600 Buckingham Road.

Along with the flag-raising ceremony, the school’s chorus will sing the National Anthem, the band will play, students will read poems, as well as various military-related formations, according to the Lee County School District.

