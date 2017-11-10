Multi-city car chase ends in crash, arrest and extensive list of charges

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A Fort Myers man is facing multiple charges after allegedly, stealing a car, refusing to stop for police. He then then led multiple agencies on a pursuit from Cape Coral, to Fort Myers and back again.

The Fort Myers Police Department contacted Cape Coral police about a stolen vehicle from their district. FMPD said the GPS showed the stolen red Dodge Caravan sitting at the 4900 block of York Street in Cape Coral.

A CCPD officer found the vehicle parked with Corey Melone, 24, sitting in the driver seat, according to police.

The officer ordered Melone out of the vehicle, but police say he stuck his head out the window, looked directly at the officer and yelled “—– you” while giving him the middle finger.

Melone then sped away toward the Cape Coral bridge, toward another officer who was working a crash and the road was down to one lane.

This officer saw the Dodge approaching and attempted to flag him down while on foot. The Dodge avoided the officer and continued toward Fort Myers.

After CCPD asked Fort Myers police and the Lee County Sheriff’s deputies for assistance, the chase led law enforcement back across the river into Cape Coral. Malone ultimately crashed at Littleton Road and NE 24th Avenue, while being chased.

FMPD said Melone intentionally hit one of their units while he was fleeing down US-41. The original Cape Coral officer identified Malone as the suspect.

Melone was transported to a local hospital under the custody of FMPD. He was later taken to the Lee County Jail where he is charged with an extensive list of crimes including DUI, aggravated battery, vehicle theft, and fleeing and eluding.

