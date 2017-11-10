Camera battery explosion at Orlando airport holds up flights

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Authorities say a camera battery overheated and exploded at the Orlando International Airport, prompting flights to be held.

Orlando police announced on Twitter that no shots were fired and no one was injured Friday evening after travelers heard a loud sound and fled the airport. Passengers have been allowed to re-enter, and checkpoints have reopened.

UPDATE: Again, NO shots were fired at MCO. A lithium battery in a camera exploded in a bag; that was the noise people heard. The bag was smoldering; no one hurt. Thank you for helping us get the word out. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 10, 2017

The situation caused a brief panic as erroneous reports of a shooting at the airport circulated on social media, WKMG-TV reports. Orlando police quickly tried to dispel fears.

Police say the lithium-ion battery had been inside a camera and packed in bag, which was smoldering when investigators arrived.

It wasn’t clear where exactly in the airport the explosion occurred or how many flights were affected.

MORE: Lawyers: Florida airport shooting suspect still mentally fit

MORE: Man in standoff at Orlando airport sentenced to 10 months