Body found in woods near Gulf Coast Town Center

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. A body was found Friday morning in a wooded area near Gulf Coast Town Center, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

No threat to the public exists, and the death isn’t connected to Gulf Coast Town Center, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around 10 a.m., and the sheriff’s office Major Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation.

No further information is immediately available.

