Signs on Immokalee Rd. in Naples warns residents to lock car doors

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office now has flashing signs on Immokalee Road warning residents to lock their vehicle doors following a rash of burglaries.

WINK News reporter Morgan Frances provides more details.

CCSO posted surveillance video of the suspects on their Facebook page:

Detectives have released more video footage in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins in Golden Gate Estates. Detectives are looking to speak to the persons in the video. If you recognize them, please contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-793-9300, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).CCSO reminds everyone to lock your car doors and to remove or stow valuables from view ALL THE TIME. Posted by Collier County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Take a close look at these still images. Can you ID them? Anyone with information should call the Collier County Sheriff… Posted by Collier County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Reporter: Morgan Frances

MorganWINKNews

