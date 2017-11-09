Shooter opens fire near Lehigh Acres home

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A man was pistol-whipped in front of his home Wednesday on Hawthorn Avenue South, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect struck the victim in the back of the head with a pistol just before midnight and fired several shots, deputies said. The victim was shot as he was running into his home.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, believes he is lucky to be alive but is in fear for his safety.

No one was seriously injured in the shooting and the suspect took off in a vehicle, deputies said. An investigation is underway.

The victim says he knows who attacked him and always suspected he was dangerous.

Families in the neighborhood were shaken by the shooting.

“I get concerned for her, my wife, my sister it’s not settling to have that … to walk into cross fire or something like that,” nearby resident Zra Hill said.

Neighbors say the community is filled with kids and families walking after school and work.

“It’s kinda scary, we have two kids … they’re out here playing around and we have the dogs that we walk around,” nearby resident Thomas Hamilton said.