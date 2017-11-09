Residents near Collier debris site for Irma frustrated with noise, dust

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. A neighborhood near the Collier County Fairgrounds say the dust and dirt are making a mess of cars and homes.

A large debris pile next the the neighborhood is a result of Irma, a spot the county picked to grind the debris that removed from the rest of the county into mulch.

Residents say they’re living next to a giant mess they never asked for. One homeowner says “I really don’t mind because it’s an emergency situation, we need to get rid of it, but now it’s getting annoying.”

James Kirk says he has to wear a mask every time he goes outside. “I recently in May had a lung transplant and I can’t take no chances on this stuff,” and he’s worried about going outside, “This stuff is falling all over the place”.

Neighbors say they understand the county has a job to get done, but noise from dawn to dusk is a lot for them to deal with.

The county says they hope to have the debris site completely cleaned up by the end of February.