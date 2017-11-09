OshKosh recalls 43,000 baby jackets that pose choking hazard

Published: November 9, 2017 1:55 PM EST
Photo via Consumer Product Safety Commission

FORT MYERS, Fla. OshKosh is recalling baby jackets that pose a choking hazard.

The OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets in pink and gray have snaps that can detach, causing the problem, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. OshKosh received three reports of a snap detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth.

About 38,000 jackets were sold in the U.S., and another 5,000 were sold in Canada, the commission said. They were available in OshKosh, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s, Fred Meyer and other retail and department stores nationwide, and online at www.oshkosh.com between August 2017 and September 2017 for between $35 and $40.

Consumers are urged to keep the jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store. OshKosh is giving full refunds in the form of a $34 gift card (for an infant size) or $36 gift card (for a toddler size), the commission said.

Only jackets with the following style numbers and UPC codes are included in the recall:

Color Style Numbers Size UPC Codes
Pink 13003910 0-3M 190795946918
6M 190795946956
9M 190795946963
12M 190795946925
18M 190795946932
24M 190795946949
23003910 2T 190795946062
3T 190795946079
4T 190795946086
5T 190795946093
Gray 12691410 0-3M 190795930399
12M 190795930405
18M 190795930412
24M 190795930429
6M 190795930436
9M 190795930443
22691410 2T 190795919660
3T 190795919677
4T 190795919684
5T 190795919691

The style number can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the product, and the UPC number can be found on the back of the same care tag. The style number and UPC number can also be found on the price tag.

Photos of the jackets are below.

Photo via Consumer Product Safety Commission
Photo via Consumer Product Safety Commission
Style number location (Photo via Consumer Product Safety Commission)
Style number location (Photo via Consumer Product Safety Commission)
