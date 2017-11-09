‘It’s okay to be white’ flyers posted around FGCU campus

Published: November 9, 2017 8:46 PM EST
Updated: November 9, 2017 8:49 PM EST
Screen grab of FGCU NAACP Twitter page

FORT MYERS, Fla. Racially charged flyers were posted Monday on campus buildings throughout Florida Gulf Coast University.

The flyers read, “It’s okay to be white.”

The flyers violated the university’s rule which prohibits the posting of any signs or flyers on university buildings and facilities, Vice President Susan Evans said. The flyers were removed the following morning.

No one has been held responsible for posting the signs at this time, Evans said.

The FGCU National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) posted a photo of flyers posted to the windows of the Cohen Center on their Twitter page:

Writer:Katherine Viloria
