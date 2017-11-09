Now you can cuddle with your pampered pooch in matching style

(WINK) Now you can cuddle up with your pooch in fashion. A canine fashion store has launched matching human and dog pajamas.

The site, Fabdog Inc., which launched in 2002, says “your dog is fabulous, why not dress them like it!”

The company announced the pajamas on Instagram and they’ve apparently been popular. With a $50 pricetag the site lists all of the matching sets as “SOLD OUT” as of November 9, but estimate to have more in stock November 25.