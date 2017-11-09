Naples man indicted in Golden Gate Estates double homicide

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. A 25-year-old man accused of fatally shooting two brothers and burning their bodies in a car was indicted Wednesday by the Collier County Grand Jury.

Zachary Anderson, of Naples, faces two first-degree murder charges in the January deaths of brothers Christopher Patrick Hunter, 36, and Thomas Anthony Hunter, 41, both of 13th Street NW.

A dispute related to a drug deal allegedly led Anderson to shoot both men while they were inside a 2002 silver Mercury Mountaineer, dousing the car with gasoline and lighting it ablaze, Collier County Sheriff’s detectives said.

Anderson also faces charges of robbery with a firearm causing death or great bodily harm, attempted purchase of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm, ammunition or concealed weapon by a convicted felon, shooting at or into a occupied vehicle and second-degree arson.

