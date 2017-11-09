Naples man arrested in NYC murder case tied to second killing

NAPLES, Fla. A Naples man arrested Tuesday in connection to a cold case New York City murder is also linked to the killing of another woman.

Investigators were able to tie Christopher Gonzalez, 36, to the December 2000 death of 19-year-old Dora DeValle after submitting DNA to a database in February this year, police said. Gonzalez was fingerprinted after an unrelated arrest in April of this year, and those fingerprints were submitted in May, leading to the match.

Both victims were raped and strangled, police said. The identity of the second victim has not been released.

MORE: Man accused of New York City murder arrested in Naples