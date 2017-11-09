More morning fog, afternoon warmth for Thursday

FORT MYERS, Fla. Another morning of patchy morning fog will precede a warm, partly cloudy day Thursday.

Isolated showers will fall as the high reaches 86, according to WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt.

“It’s not going to be much, but there is the possibility for a little bit of spotty rain,” Devitt said.

The pattern should continue with slightly less fog on Friday. The weekend should be warm but breezy, and a weak cold front will drop highs into the lower 80s early next week.

