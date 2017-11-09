Help signing up for FEMA aid offered at SWFL sites
FORT MYERS, Fla. Help signing up for post-Irma FEMA aid is being offered Thursday in two Southwest Florida locations.
Representatives from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and the office of Sen. Marco Rubio are available to assist people from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Everglades City Hall on 102 Copeland Ave. N. in Everglades City.
Recovery specialists will also be at the Carmalita Athletic Park on 2610 Carmalita St. in Punta Gorda through Sunday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Bring the following information:
- Social Security number
- Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)
- Current mailing address
- Current telephone number
- Insurance information
- Total household annual income
- Routing and account number for your checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into your bank account).
- A description of your disaster-caused damage and losses
FEMA recommends starting the signup process online at DisasterAssistance.gov and by downloading the form linked here. Registration can also take place by phone at 1-800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
