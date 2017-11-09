Free downtown Fort Myers trolley starts Thursday

FORT MYERS, Fla. Free rides are available starting Thursday in and around downtown Fort Myers.

LeeTran’s seasonal downtown trolleys are riding again after carrying 50,000 passengers last year.

The trolleys take passengers to the Edison-Ford Winter Estates, the historic Burroughs Home and Langford-Kingston House, the Sidney & Berne Davis Arts Center, Centennial Park and other attractions.

Click here to see trolley routes and schedules. The trolleys run until April 18, 2018.

