Fort Myers elementary school celebrates 200 student authors

FORT MYERS, Fla. A grand celebration dedicated to student authors took place Thursday at Allen Park Elementary School.

The Fort Myers Police Department, the Fort Myers Fire Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Myers High School Band and even Cinderella and her horse drawn carriage were all part of the parade at the school on 3345 Canelo Drive.

The 200 students who wrote and illustrated their own books were cheered on by the entire student body during the celebration.

WINK News Anchor Lois Thome was at the event:

Celebrating student authors today at Allen Park Elementary with a parade! #goodkids #goodbooks 📚 School District of Lee County WINK News Posted by Lois Thome WINK News on Thursday, November 9, 2017

Reporter: Lois Thome

LoisWINKNews

Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews