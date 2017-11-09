Crash snarls I-75 near Daniels Parkway

MAJOR CRASH: This is on southbound I-75 at the Daniels Parkway exit. Traffic is backed up all the way to the Colonial Boulevard exit: http://bit.ly/2iH2wKS Posted by WINK News on Thursday, November 9, 2017

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A crash near Daniels Parkway is backing up Interstate 75 traffic Thursday morning.

The wreck temporarily closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 131. They reopened at 8:46 a.m.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Traffic sensors showed a slowdown for about 5 miles, beginning near the Colonial Boulevard exit.

MORE: Cape Coral drivers are some of America’s safest, study says