Chokoloskee still feeling pain of Irma two months later

CHOKOLOSKEE, Fla. A victim of Irma is putting her community first. Ruby Stiltner was kicked out of her home because it became unlivable.

Stiltner is now volunteering to help other get back on their first in one of the hardest hit areas, Chokoloskee. But that’s not stopping her help neighbors get new furniture and appliances, brought to town thanks to Naples Church of Christ and an organization called Disaster Relief Effort.

Kenny Brown manages Outdoor Resorts of Chokoloskee and is letting the team onload their truck there “I’m not doing that much, but a little tiny bit helps sometimes.”

Another load will be coming in, which is expecting to help 60 more families.