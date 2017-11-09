Cape Coral Mayor Joe Coviello discusses future of abandoned golf course

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Renovation may soon come to the abandoned golf course off Palm Tree Boulevard.

Cape Coral Mayor Joe Coviello says he’s against the old proposal to build hundreds of homes on the 175-acre green space, instead he wants the city to buy the land.

“I would love to find a way for the city to acquire that through some kind of a land swap, maybe a combination of cash and land as well,” he said.

The battle over the golf course has spanned over a decade, since 2005 when the Lee County School District attempted to purchase the land.

The land is now privately owned and any plans for it seem to be on hold.

But Coviello wants to change that.

“There are things that can be done there with trails and bike paths and Rec things for the city, in addition to making some of that viable from a revenue standpoint,” he said.

DR Horton, a national home builder, wanted to change the property’s future land use from recreation to residential so they can build homes, but backed out of the project this summer.

Since then there hasn’t been any announcements of what’s next for the property.

MORE: Developer faces backlash over Cape Coral golf course development

MORE: Cape Coral residents protest golf course development plans

MORE: Homeowners buy recently closed golf course near Cape Coral