Cape Coral drivers are some of America’s safest, study says

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The city’s drivers are among the best in the nation, according to an Allstate study.

Cape Coral ranks fifth in the insurance company’s research, which accounts for claims filed during 2014 and 2015, among other data. The average Cape Coral driver is 18.1 percent less likely to file a claim than drivers nationwide.

Another Florida city, Port St. Lucie on the east coast, ranks eighth this year. Kansas City, Kansas tops the list, followed by Brownsville, Texas, and Madison, Wisconsin.

Drivers in Cape Coral also know how to deal with frequent summer rain — the city is No. 4 on the Allstate list when taking precipitation into account.

The study relies in part on “hard-braking” data compiled through a voluntary Allstate client program. Allstate found a correlation between hard braking and collision frequency. Drivers in cities with fewer hard-braking events per 1,000 miles tend to have fewer property damage claims.

The average American driver will experience approximately 19 hard-braking events for every 1,000 miles driven, according to Allstate. The average driver in Cape Coral has slightly fewer — 18 hard-braking events per 1,000 miles, the study says.

Allstate paints a different picture than a study earlier this year by SmartAsset, a personal finance website, that identified Florida drivers as the worst in the U.S. SmartAsset’s research was based on DUI arrests, fatal crashes, the number of insured drivers and online search terms, among other factors.

Below are the full Allstate rankings:

Writer: Chuck Myron

