Suspect robs Cape Coral teen at gunpoint then fist bumps him

CAPE CORAL, Fla. An 18-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday after stopping at the 7-Eleven near 9th Terrace, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Dallas Huff withdrew $20 from the ATM at the 7-Eleven at around 8:30 p.m. and began walking westbound on the 1600 block of Northwest 9th Terrace, according to a police report.

Huff noticed a white Ford 150 with a black camper attached to the bed pull over in front of him, the report said. As Huff approached his house, a man jumped out of the truck and pointed a semi-automatic style pistol at him.

“The passenger hopped out of the car, started waving a gun in my face telling me, ‘hey this is a 9-mil man, it’ll blast a hole in you, give me everything you got,'” Huff said.

Huff gave the suspect his wallet which contained $20, a Skylight credit card and his Florida driver’s license, the report said.

The suspect said “alright man, thanks,” gave Huff a fist bump and left the scene northbound on Chiquita Boulevard, the report said.

“I certainly was not expecting it, especially in this neighborhood…it’s normally a really quiet part of town,” Huff said.