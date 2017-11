Newly elected Cape Coral mayor wants to see projects ‘moving forward’

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Cape Coral’s new mayor wants to move forward with major projects, including turning the Bimini Basin into a waterfront destination.

WINK News reporter Brooke Shaffer spoke to Joe Coviello on his plans for the future.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer