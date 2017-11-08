New social apps help moms find moms

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) Making friends isn’t always easy if you’re a mom. In fact, in one today.com poll, 82 percent of moms said they thought it was hard to make mom friends. But technology is making this process more convenient than ever.

The kids … the cleaning … the carpooling. Moms are busy and finding friends isn’t always easy.

Now new apps are helping moms meet other moms. Peanut works a little like the dating app tinder.

Users swipe up to wave or down to move on to the next mom. If two users wave, it’s a match.

The app uses an algorithm to match moms with similar interests and syncs with facebook accounts and calendars. Other apps like momco and hello mamas offer similar platforms and let you schedule playdates with other moms in your area.

If the apps aren’t for you, give some tried-and-true methods a whirl. Go to your local playground to meet new moms. Sign up for a “Mommy and me” class.

Look online for play date groups in your area and check your child’s school for opportunities to connect. Most importantly: don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. With ways to help moms meet other moms.

Although 82 percent of moms said they found it hard to make friends, only 43 percent of them said they would use an app or other online matchmaking service to find friends