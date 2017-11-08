New restaurant at Bell Tower Shops to enhance ‘sense of community’

FORT MYERS, Fla. A new restaurant at the Bell Tower Shops on Daniels Parkway and US 41 is a small part of a major plan to draw residents away from online shopping and into spending money at local attractions.

“With the addition of the tree house, live entertainment, multiple different bars and event spaces. The versatility in this project is not comparable to anything else in the area … There’s a sense of community in Bell Tower,” Society Executive Chef Todd Erickson said.

WINK News reporter John-Carlos Estrada has more details about Society, a restaurant that offers more than just food.