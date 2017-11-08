Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A multi-vehicle crash left one man dead and two others with minor injuries Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of a vehicle failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Lee boulevard and Bella Court, in front of Walmart, striking a motorcycle driven by Robert Sewell, 66, of Alva.

Sewell was thrown from the motorcycle and died at scene.

Immediately after the vehicle struck Sewell, a second vehicle also in the intersection was hit, with two occupants inside. The two occupants of that vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

The incident was not alcohol related.