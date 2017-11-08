Morning fog, warmth remain for Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. Another round of patchy morning fog will give way to partly cloudy skies Wednesday.

Above average temperatures will continue, meteorlogist Matt Devitt said. The high will reach 87.

Stray, isolated showers will bring rain to a few.

“You can probably count on one hand how many we’re going to have,” Devitt said. “Most will be dry for today.”

A similar weather pattern will continue until a weak cold front comes through early next week, dropping highs into the lower 80s, according to Devitt.

MORE: See an hourly forecast

MORE: Live radar