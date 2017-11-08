Man accused of New York City murder arrested in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. A 36-year-old man wanted for second-degree murder in New York City was arrested Tuesday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Christopher Gonzalez, of Naples, is accused of strangling 19-year-old Dora DeValle to death with a telephone cord in December 2000 at an apartment complex on 118 East 180 Street, Bronx, NY, according to the New York City Police Department.

Gonzalez, who is being held without bond, was pulled over during a traffic stop and was driving with a suspended license, deputies said.

Gonzalez has multiple warrants for arrest in the U.S. Two warrants are in New York City, one of which is a murder charge. The second NYC warrant and another in North Carolina are unclear.

Gonzalez worked the overnight stocking shift at the Toys”R”Us on 5305 Airport Pulling Road and passed a background check before being hired, the store supervisor said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.