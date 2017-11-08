Fort Myers High student arrested after bringing gun to school

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 10th-grader has been arrested after bringing a gun to Fort Myers High School, principal Dave LaRosa said.

The gun was discovered “during an administrative search for another matter,” LaRosa wrote in a message sent to parents. The student never displayed it, according to LaRosa.

The student will be disciplined per the student code of conduct, on top of any legal penalties, LaRosa wrote.

Firearms are banned at Lee County schools, though the district considered loosening its restrictions earlier this year.

