Fog snarls I-75 traffic

FOGGY COMMUTE: This is what it looks like on I-75 between Alico and Corkscrew Roads in south Lee County, where low visibility and a crash are slowing traffic. See the forecast: http://bit.ly/2zqECgG Posted by WINK News on Wednesday, November 8, 2017

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Patches of heavy fog are slowing southbound traffic on Interstate 75 between mile markers 116 and 132, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

That stretches from Bonita Beach Road to Daniels Parkway.

Delays stretched as long as five miles around 7:45 a.m., traffic sensors showed. Crews are clearing a crash near mile marker 126, according to the FHP, but it’s not blocking the highway.