Florida regulators say 23 nursing homes yet to follow rules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida regulators say 23 nursing homes are not following new rules put in place after residents died in a South Florida nursing home.

After Hurricane Irma, Gov. Rick Scott’s administration pushed through emergency rules that require nursing homes to have generators capable of providing backup power for four days.

MORE: Gov. Rick Scott loses in court battle over nursing homes

The rules have been legally challenged, but the Agency for Health Care Administration has said nursing homes must still comply with them or seek a variance.

The agency said the 23 homes will be subjected to a $1,000-a-day fine if they are not in compliance by Nov. 15.

LeadingAge Florida, a group that represents nursing homes, contends the number released by the state is incorrect. They also said there is still confusion over whether homes have to comply with the mandate.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

