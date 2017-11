Crash snarls traffic on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A major crash snarled traffic Wednesday evening on Pine Island Road, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. on 2925 Southwest Pine Island Road, just east of Burnt Store Road, police said.

Delays are expected for the next few hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to seek an alternate route, police said.