Capitol POW/MIA commemorative chair dedication ceremony

WASHINGTON, D.C. Leaders of the U.S. House and Senate will dedicate a commemorative chair in honor of American prisoners of war (POW) and the nearly 83,000 servicemen and women missing in action (MIA).

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will take part in the bipartisan, bicameral ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Emancipation Hall and will be live-streamed above.

Commemorative chairs have been unveiled throughout the country to serve as a reminder of America’s servicemen and women held prisoner or missing in action. In accordance with Public Law 114-147, the National POW/MIA Remembrance Act, the chair dedicated on November 8 will be placed in Emancipation Hall of the United States Capitol Visitor Center.