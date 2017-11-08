Bonita Springs City Council to talk flood prevention

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. Potential solutions to flooding will be discussed Wednesday at a City Council meeting.

District 6 Councilman Fred Forbes, whose constituency covers some of the areas hardest hit by flooding this summer, will lead a presentation that could include input from the Southwest Florida Regional Planning Council and Adkins Engineering, a firm the city chose to study the issue.

Some ideas range from proactive removal of debris from drains to more time-consuming options, like the replacement of bridges and the adjustment of canals. Forbes’ presentation will look into the necessary costs and funding options available.

Bonita resident Caroline Carlton urged the council to hurry the effort along.

“I know these things take time but, you know they could be thinking for months and months and months, and then it will be hurricane season again,” she said.

The council is exploring the idea of securing FEMA funding to put homes in the flood plain on stilts. It’s also looking at sending water south into the Cocohatchee River watershed and dredging the Imperial River, Mayor Peter Simmons said.

