Beware: Online puppy scams are ‘hot right now’

LEE COUNTY, Fla. Carla Rosier was in search of a little bundle of joy, a little furry one. But one website almost got in the way of Rosier’s dream of owning a dog.

She found a site selling what looked like perfect maltese puppies, and all of a sudden, red flags went off when they asked her for payment.

They asked for a money order. Rosier, not feeling comfortable with a money order she asks more questions and eventually, that was it, and she never heard back.

Another would-be pet owner, Jamie Beauseigneur and her boyfriend Ray, got scammed around christmas, after Jamie found her perfect puppy on a site called Charlie English Bulldog Pups.

MORE: FBI: Email scam targets homebuyers across nation

After selecting Darwin she paid the alleged private breeder who said he was AKC registered and vet checked.

The couple wire transferred $580 to the man running the online puppy scam, supposedly in Texas. But then they were told a different company would handle the shipping and it would be another $990 of which $940 was supposed to be refundable for a special crate.

“His name was Darwin and he was absolutely precious.” Jamie said. In hours that excitement went from frustration to devastation when the scammer stopped communicating. As a result, they never got their puppy.

Bryan Oglesby with the Better Business Bureau says online puppy scams are hot right now, “Over 80 percent of online sponsored ads, when you go online looking for a pet, are potentially a fraudulent advertisement.”

According to a BBB study, criminals appear to be working out of West Africa.

MORE: U.S. Marshals warn of jury duty, Publishers Clearing House phone scams

In May, police in western Pennsylvania picked up two Cameroonian men charged with running an international pet scheme., charged with running an international pet scheme. But catching the bad guys is rare.

Oglesby says “A legitimate company or breeders are going to be very transparent. They’re going to encourage you to come visit the pet, They’re going to ask you questions.”

First of all, make sure you meet the breeder and the dog. Confirm the breeders registration with the American Kennel Club and never wire money.

If you fall victim to a scam like or you want to report a website that seems illegal report it to local law enforcement, Federal Trade commission and the BBB.

Most recent scam alerts according to the FTC