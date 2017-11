Artists to make open-air paintings on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. Artists from all over the world will be putting brush to canvas on the beach this week.

The Paint the Beach festival invites artists to capture the beauty of the Fort Myers Beach landscape and the public to observe the painters at work. It runs through Sunday, with an awards ceremony and an art sale.

Proceeds benefit the Fort Myers Beach ART Association and Gallery.

