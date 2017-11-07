Willie Nelson to play Germain Arena in February

Published: November 7, 2017 12:23 PM EST
Updated: November 7, 2017 1:15 PM EST
ESTERO, Fla. Willie Nelson is coming back to Germain Arena.

The 84-year-old country musician has a show set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, according to his verified Facebook page. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday Nov. 17.

Nelson had to cancel a sold-out Germain Arena show in 2013 due to illness. It was rescheduled for the following April on his 80th birthday.

