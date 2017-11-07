Suspects sought in rash of Golden Gate Estates car burglaries

Deputies Seek Information In Vehicle Break-InsDeputies are turning to the community for information on a series of vehicle break-ins in Golden Gate Estates.Detectives said thieves have broken into more than two dozen vehicles over the past two weeks. Most of the break-ins occurred in the Orange Tree community and in residential areas along Everglades Boulevard from Oil Well Road to Immokalee Road, according to detectives.In the majority of the break-ins, the vehicles were unlocked and the stolen items were left in plain view, detectives said. Among the stolen items were purses, laptops and global positioning systems (GPS).Detectives believe the break-ins may be connected and have released surveillance footage from one of the break-ins in the hope it will lead them to the suspect or suspects. The video shows a person in a light colored hoodie and a person in a dark colored hoodie enter the property followed by a vehicle. The person in the light colored hoodie uses a flash light to search a dark colored vehicle.Anyone with information should call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-793-9300, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).The Collier County Sheriff’s Office cautions residents and visitors to lock their car doors to prevent break-ins. Vehicle break-ins are crimes of opportunity. Many thieves pull on door handles until they find an unlocked vehicle. Thieves also tend to look through vehicle windows to see if there are any valuables inside.CCSO has joined other law enforcement agencies across the country to promote the “9 p.m. Routine,” a social media campaign to raise awareness and promote safer habits among residents and visitors, with a view to making it hard for criminals.The idea is simple: you routinely set an alarm on your smart phone, watch or other device to remind you to:- Remove your valuables from your vehicle or stow them away out of view. This is particularly important with GPS systems, laptop, smartphones and tablets. Make sure to remove all base mounts, cords and chargers from view as well. – Lock your doors even when your car is parked at home. That’s where most unlocked vehicle burglaries happen.- Ensure that vehicle doors and trunks are locked.- Set your car alarm, if you have one. – Check that the gates to your property and doors to your home are also locked.- Turn on exterior lights.If your vehicle is broken into, report it to law enforcement even if nothing significant was taken. The more information investigators have about these crimes, the more likely it is that they’ll be able to identify and stop the people committing them.

Posted by Collier County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 7, 2017