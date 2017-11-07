Protein diet done right

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) You’ve probably heard the benefits of including more protein in your diet.

But make sure you aren’t chasing down your protein with the wrong beverage.

Salmon, grilled chicken … or beans for the vegetarians. They’re all good sources of protein!

While a high protein diet could help you control hunger and lose weight, a new study shows you might want to avoid consuming sugary drinks with your protein.

Researchers from the USDA found this combo causes your body to store more fat, alters your food preferences, and affects your energy balance. When people had sweetened drinks with their high-protein meals, about one-third of the additional calories provided by the sugar were not expended.

The sugary drinks decreased fat oxidation, which kick starts fat burn, after a meal by eight percent.

If you’re looking to add more protein to your diet: include some with every meal and try to eat several small meals throughout the day. But don’t consume more than 30 to 40 grams of whole proteins per meal.

Make sure you’re also including fresh fruits and veggies in your diet. And definitely stay away from sugary drinks. Try good ol’ H2O instead.

Some experts recommend consuming very few liquids with protein meals because this allows the stomach to function with the least amount of acid production.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Jesse Draus, Videographer and Editor.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

LindseyWINKNews

