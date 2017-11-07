Naples woman collects Thanksgiving donations for Irma victims

NAPLES, Fla. Boxes stuffed with donations sit across Shelly Dunn’s front yard.

A new box filled with basic needs end up in her lawn everyday, leaving it impossible for her to park in her driveway.

“I don’t know what to expect this time,” Dunn said. “Everyday I come home, it’s another surprise in the driveway.”

But, all of these donations aren’t for her.

The boxes filled with clothes and household items are for the families that are still fighting to get back on their feet after Hurricane Irma.

Her mission is to make sure the families that are still struggling won’t miss a Thanksgiving meal.

“I just want them to be able to have a Thanksgiving dinner with their families,” Dunn said.

After the hurricane, there was a tree dangling over Dunn’s bedroom, threatening the safety of her home. After volunteers came and helped remove it, she decided that she wanted to help other Hurricane Irma victims, just like her.

MORE: Downed tree hangs over Naples woman’s home

“These are our neighbors, we need to do it,” Dunn said. “We need to help each other right now.”

Dunn says the communities response as been overwhelming so far. It has only been a couple days since she has started collecting donations at her home on the 4000 block of Mindi Avenue, that she is almost out of storage space.

Dunn will have all of the donations available to families in need on Nov. 18 at the East Naples Community Park.