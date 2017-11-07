Man sends nude photos to 11-year-old girl on Snapchat

FORT MYERS, Fla. An 11-year-old girl received the scare of her life when a grown man sent her nude photos using the social media app Snapchat.

The girls mother, Amber Goble, was sitting with her family in the car when her daughter received the message.

“My other daughter was sitting next to her and just like, ‘Oh my god!’,” Goble said.

After hearing such a reaction from her daughter, Goble took her phone and saw a man’s nude photo with a vulgar message.

“He said, ‘I’m always horny for you’,” Goble said. “And you know, full, full show.”

Her daughter only added him as a Snapchat friend because she thought she knew him. He also tried adding her through four different accounts.

“She finally was like, ‘OK, maybe he knows me,’ so she accepted it,” Goble said. “And within a couple of days, he’s just sending her these pictures.”

Goble decided to conduct her own investigation and messaged him.

“Trying to bait him,” Goble said. “‘Hi, I might know you, what’s your name?’ And then he got very vulgar with me as well. Wanting me to send him nudity pictures, wanting to know where I lived.”

Goble said the man never showed his face in any of the photos, but she can tell he was older than 18-years-old.

“We’re all kind of just in disbelief because you don’t think this kind of stuff will happen to you, but it does,” Goble said. “It’s sad really, it’s the world we live in and it’s disgusting.”

According to Criminal Defense Attorney Joe Viacava, sending nude photos to a minor is a second degree felony, he can face 15 years in prison.

“The crime would be sending obscene materials to a child and that makes it specifically a crime,” Viacava said. “There’s no generic obscene laws on the internet, otherwise I don’t know if the internet would exist quite frankly.”

Since Goble filed an incident report, the Snapchat account has been taken down.