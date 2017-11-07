Election results: Joe Coviello elected Cape Coral mayor in close race

LEE COUNTY, Fla. Residents in two major Southwest Florida cities headed to the polls today.

In a close Cape Coral mayoral race, Joe Coviello defeated Michael D. Hollow by only 242 votes.

Early voting began Oct. 30 and residents had until Saturday to cast their ballots in advance.

BY THE NUMBERS

14,789 ballots were mailed prior to the general election; 2,290 people voted early at the polling precincts; 5,901 voted in person on election day, according to the Lee County Supervisor of Elections website. Lee County has 126,081 registered voters.

Totals includes vote by mail, early voting, and 100 percent of precincts reporting. Winners listed first.

Cape Coral Mayor

Joe Coviello 50.6% | Michael D. Hollow 49.4%

Cape Coral City Council

District 1 John Gunter 56.65% | Graham Madison Morris 43.35%

District 4 Jennifer I. Nelson 54.14% | Richard Leon 45.86%

District 5 Dave Stokes 67.61% | James Schneider 32.39%

District 6 Rick Williams 57.85% | John Karcher 42.15%

Fort Myers City Council

Ward 1 Teresa Watkins Brown 53.65% | Willie Green 46.35%

Ward 3 Terolyn P. Watson 51.99% | Minnie Henry Jackson 48.01%

Ward 5 Fred Burson 58.41% | Lydia Lowell-Sherman 41.59%

LINK: Official election results summary (non-certified)