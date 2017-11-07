Cape Coral police create new board to keep neighborhoods safe

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The Cape Coral Police Department created a new board to help keep neighborhoods safe.

Cape Coral Police Department wants to take on a new approach of getting drug dealers and prostitutes off the streets by creating the Nuisance Abatement Board.

The Nuisance Abatement Board will track down homes and businesses where there are repeat offenders, such as drug dealers.

“Every time we have any drug activity or gang activity, that’s just gonna bring unsavory elements to your neighborhood,” said Cape Coral Police Department spokesperson Corporal Philip Mullen. “You don’t want that around.”

There are seven seats within the board. These board members will send letters to landlords and business owners where repeat offenses happen.

“We’re talking about the houses that we’ve served a drug warrant on, and then six months later after the person is let out of jail, we have to serve a warrant on that same house again,” Mullen said.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, they have visited 208 locations two or more times this year alone.

“Any time we can eliminate the drug activity, that’s gonna make everybody safer,” Mullen said.

The Cape Coral City Council has already approved the idea, now Cape Coral Police Department needs to appoint seven board members.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer



Writer: Emily Ford

