Boat tracking systems can prevent theft

FORT MYERS, Fla. Having devices like a GPS tracker on board can help catch criminals stealing boats in Southwest Florida.

Jim Wheeler, Founder and President of ArgoTrak, can see every boat equipped with an ArgoTrak GPS tracking and monitoring system with just a click of a button.

“We can track whether it’s on land or in the water, so you’re gonna know where your boat is at all times,” Wheeler said.

ArgoTrak’s website shows the location and speed of every boat equipped with the tracking system. The information can be shared with law enforcement officers when a boat is stolen.

“That’s something that happens on a fairly regular basis between Florida, Texas and the Bahamas,” Wheeler said.

MORE: The hull truth: Boats in Southwest Florida are a prime target for smugglers

Brian Kane is the Chief Technology Officer at Global Ocean Security Technologies (GOST), another GPS manufacturer based in Fort Lauderdale.

“You don’t want to be a victim,” Kane said.

GOST technology helped Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Coast Guard chase down crooks that stole a 36-foot Invincible Boat in 2015.

“As soon as we were able to log on and track the boat, it was a done deal. They tried to run for I believe 30 hours. It just kept giving us location after location,” Lee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tim Galloway said.

The technology can cost between $500 to $2,000, depending on the brand and how much protection is wanted.

These systems can also help boaters in case of an emergency on the water by giving law enforcement officers exact locations.