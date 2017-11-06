Tropical storm likely in Atlantic; no threat to Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. A tropical storm is likely to form soon over the open Atlantic, but it will not threaten Florida or anywhere in the U.S.

Tropical Depression Nineteen is about 890 east of Bermuda moving north-northeast at 6 mph as of the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

It’s expected to continue on a generally northeastward track over the next week, perhaps affecting the British Isles by Friday.

