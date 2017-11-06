Port Charlotte career fair to help veterans

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Paychecks for Patriots is working to match veterans with employers.

Nearly two dozen employers from across Charlotte and Sarasota counties will hold interviews at CareerSource of Southwest Florida from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 3745 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.

Some veterans say transitioning from military to civilian life can be difficult, making programs like Paychecks for Patriots vital.

“It’s really important. I didn’t really know what to expect when I got out, I was in the military from the time I was 18 to the time I was 32,” Army Veteran James Goldstein said.

