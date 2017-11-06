NAACP files complaint against Lee County School District

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Lee County NAACP filed a complaint against the Lee County School District stating minority students are more likely to be disciplined than their white peers.

The complaint, filed on Sept. 15 with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, also alleges minorities are more likely to be referred to law enforcement for misbehavior in school.

The complaint was amended last week to include additional statistics of how white students compare academically and in discipline rates to their Hispanic and black peers, the News-Press reported.

View the entire complaint below: